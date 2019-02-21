Opinion: Is Venezuela a Preview of AOC’s Failed Socialist Agenda?

With Venezuela headed for total political and economic collapse, Republicans are pointing to it as yet another failed socialist model that will end in the country’s ruination.

Of course, those on the left, like Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will argue that Venezuela is failing due to poor leadership rather than a true test of socialist ideas.

At first glance, Venezuela is far from socialist.

Government spending is reportedly about 40 percent of GDP, though, the statistics available aren’t fully reliable.

In comparison, U.S. government spending is about 37 percent of GDP.

Emerging economies can’t typically afford government spending on the same level as wealthier countries, and poorer countries that expand their governments before they’re ready generally face economic troubles — big government run amok, basically.

The rate of change also is an important factor to consider. Venezuela’s 40 percent spending is up from 28 percent in 2000, which is a fairly rapid increase.

The Venezuelan government’s free spending sent the message that the key to future riches was through courting government favor — not through starting new businesses.

Considering exports, which play a critical role for most developing economies by bringing in foreign exchange, providing contacts to foreign markets and by forcing parts of the economy to learn how to compete with the best around the globe.

But oil accounts for about 90 percent of Venezuela’s exports and, of course, those oil resources are owned and controlled wholly by the Venezuelan government.

Considering this all-important growth driver, Venezuela is in fact pretty close to socialism, according to Bloomberg opinion writer Tyler Cowen.

Per Bloomberg: