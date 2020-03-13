Stocks posted their biggest one-day gains since October 2008 as U.S. President Donald Trump laid out U.S. coronavirus testing plans in a Friday afternoon speech, plus more in today’s Closing Bell on Money & Markets.

The Top Story

It’s been a heck of a ride for investors in the market this week.

All three major U.S. indexes fell into bear markets by Thursday, but Friday started to look back up. The S&P 500 reached a “limit up” level — moving more than 5% — just before the opening bell.

Stocks then opened with a thunderous roar but those gains were mostly gone by lunchtime on the East Coast as equities retreated, signifying the potential for a dead cat bounce.

That all changed in the afternoon as Trump announced extensive plans for coronavirus testing around the country, including drive-thru testing centers. He also freed up $50 billion in federal aid and officially called the virus a national emergency. The Dow soared to close 1,985 points, or 9.3%, higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also rose 9.3%.

As of Thursday’s close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.7% over just 16 days — the sixth-worst decline in history.

European markets closed out their worst week since 2008.

Stock Market Update: Closing Bell*

S&P 500: 2,711 (+9.3%)

DOW: 23,185 (+9.3%)

NASDAQ: 7,874 (+9.3%)

GOLD: $1,522.50 (-4.2%)

BITCOIN: $5,394.28 (-6.22%)

U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD: 1%

*- as of 4:17 p.m.

A Big Win

This morning we told you to be on the lookout for Adobe Inc. (Nasdaq: ADBE) after the company beat analyst expectations for first-quarter earnings. Shares of Adobe rose 17.7%.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares moved 7.4% higher after the company reported a beat in both earnings and revenue for the holiday quarter.

M&A News

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) is being acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) for $2.6 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Cincinnati Bell stock will be converted into the right to receive $10.10 in cash at the closing of the deal.

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BV) is acquiring commercial landscaping company 4 Seasons Landscape Group LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Golden Nuggets

Precious metals continued to take a beating Friday.

All four major metals were down in the afternoon as U.S. equities managed to bounce back after Thursday’s record losses.

Gold futures moved down 4.2% to trade at $1,522.50 an ounce. Silver futures were off 8.6% to dip below the $15 mark at $1461 an ounce.

Palladium suffered the biggest hit Friday, dropping 12.4% to $1,676.80 an ounce while platinum fell 2.5% to trade at $762.30 an ounce.

Cannabis Corner

Alabama state senators approved a measure to legalize medical cannabis use in the state.

The Senate approved the legislation by a 22-11 vote, sending the bill to the House.

The bill allows patients suffering from certain conditions to qualify for the program. The conditions include anxiety, cancer, epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The legislation came after a state commission recommended in December that Alabama legalize medical marijuana use.

Mortgage Rates Bounce

Mortgage rates rebounded two weeks after hitting record lows.

After falling to 3.13% on March 2, the 30-year fixed-rate ticked up to 3.65% as yields on mortgage bonds jumped and banks contend with increased demand for refinancing, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Home loan refinancing applications surged 79% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Home purchase loans were up 6% for the week.

Today’s Big Winners:

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) +23.3%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:

NCLH

) +15.3%

Kraft Heinz Co. (Nasdaq: KHC) +19.5%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) +17.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) +17.9%

Today’s Big Losers:

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM) -11%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) -4.1%

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) -2.5%

