Stocks were mostly flat again on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Dow notching minimal losses and the Nasdaq inching up; Tesla had a big day and more in Wednesday’s Closing Bell on Money & Markets.

Shares of Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) rose to a new 52-week high Wednesday, topping out at $393.15.

The jump comes following news that the company is considering cutting the price of its Model 3 sedans by 20% or more, according to Bloomberg. The Model 3 is being produced at Tesla’s gigafactory in China, which is still under construction in Shanghai but is already producing some vehicles.

Tesla shares ended up rising 3.7% through the day’s trading.

Money and Markets: Closing Bell

S&P 500: 3,191 (-1 point)

DOW: 28,295 (-27, -0.1%)

NASDAQ: 8,845 (+4 points,+0.1%)

GOLD: $1,475.49 (+0.84, +0.06%*)

BITCOIN: $7,130.88 (+7.9%)

U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD: 1.92%

*as of 4:10 p.m. EST

Golden Nuggets

2020 could be a big year for gold if BMO Capital Markets analysts are correct.

In an outlook report issued Wednesday, BMO analysts said central-bank monetary policy in 2020 could lead to gold hitting an average of $1,501 per ounce. They said silver could reach an average of $18.20 an ounce, according to Kitco News.

Gold is more than $1,470 an ounce while silver has been close to $17 an ounce.

Cannabis Corner

An Oregon-based hydroponics retail store has been purchased by an equipment supplier.

GrowGeneration Corp. (Nasdaq: GRWG) said it has acquired the assets of GrowWorld — the largest retail and warehouse garden center in Oregon. GrowWorld has a 15,000 square-foot facility in Portland.

Shares of GrowGeneration were up around 1% in midday trading.

In market news, cannabis-based exchange-traded funds were down Wednesday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index (Over-the-Counter: HMLSF), AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO) and the Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) were both down around 1% through midday trading.

Stock Market Update

The S&P 500 finished flat for the day, losing just more than a point. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 4 points, or 0.1%.

TODAY’S BIGGEST WINNERS:

(as of 3:15 p.m. EST)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) +4.5%

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) +3.8%

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) +4.7%

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) +2%

Dish Network (Nasdaq: DISH) +4%

TODAY’S BIGGEST LOSERS:

(as of 3:15 p.m. EST)

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) –9.9%

Ulta Beauty Inc. (Nasdaq: ULTA) –1.7%

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) –2.8%

Northrup Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) –1.9%

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) –2.3%

