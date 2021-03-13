In this edition of The Bull & The Bear, we’ve got three commodities stocks to buy now.

As a savvy investor, you can find success following the smart money, buying into sectors that big fund managers are pumping up.

But sometimes, your best option is to look where others aren’t.

We’re experiencing a rotation out of big tech stocks as investors take profits from sectors that drove the latest bull market run.

One sector investors haven’t paid a lot of attention to … but should … is commodities.

This week, Adam O’Dell, Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore and I have three “Strong Bullish” commodity stocks to buy.

One of these companies carries a 97 rating on Adam’s Green Zone Ratings system!

It ranks high in volatility (94), value (93) and momentum (89).

Our “Strong Bullish” rating means all of these stocks are set to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

Check out this week’s stocks below!

3 Commodity Stocks to Buy

1. POSCO (NYSE: PKX )

Adam is venturing across the Pacific Ocean for his stock this week. He’s selected Posco (NYSE: PKX), a South Korean steel manufacturer. It provides steel and construction services for industrial plants, commercial and residential buildings.

2. Norsk Hydro ASA (OTC: NHYDY )

Sticking to the commodities theme, Charles has selected Norsk Hydro ASA (OTC: NHYDY). It’s a Norwegian aluminum supplier that provides the material for various sectors, including construction. It does business primarily in North America and Europe.

3. Encore Wire Corp. (Nasdaq: WIRE )

To finish out our commodities plays, I have selected Encore Wire Corp. (Nasdaq: WIRE). It’s an American company that supplies internal electrical wiring and cable for commercial and residential buildings. It also ranks in the green in five of the six factors used in the Green Zone Ratings system!

Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear now to see why each of these stocks made our shortlist this week.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

