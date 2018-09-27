There is now overwhelming evidence supporting President Trump’s claim that China is coercing foreign companies to hand over technology, or be barred from the Chinese market.

According to a recent article in the “Wall Street Journal,” the White House estimates China inflicts $50 billion in yearly damages to U.S. companies, weakening American businesses’ competitiveness and undermining incentives to innovate.

Trump’s plan to stop China from pilfering U.S. tech is simple: tariffs, tariffs and more tariffs, even threatening to levy tariffs on $517 billion worth of Chinese imports — which is effectively everything the country exports to the U.S.

Per the WSJ:

Interviews with dozens of corporate and government officials on both sides of the Pacific, and a review of regulatory and other documents, reveal how systemic and methodical Beijing’s extraction of technology has become — and how unfair Chinese officials consider the complaints. China’s tactics, these interviews and documents show, include pressuring U.S. partners in joint ventures to relinquish technology, using local courts to invalidate American firms’ patents and licensing arrangements, dispatching antitrust and other investigators, and filling regulatory panels with experts who may pass trade secrets to Chinese competitors.

China defended its tactics via a paper released Monday by its State Council, stating U.S. companies “have received huge returns through tech transfer and licensing, and are the biggest beneficiaries of technical cooperation.”

“China’s offer to the world has been straightforward. Foreign companies are allowed to access China’s markets but they would need to contribute something in return: their technology.”

Here’s a brief list of companies that have ran into issues in China:

DuPont Co.

DuPont Co. suspected its onetime partner in China was getting hold of its prized chemical technology, and spent more than a year fighting in arbitration trying to make it stop.