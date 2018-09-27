During a statement to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, President Donald Trump slammed China for what he called interfering in the upcoming midterm elections, when control of both the House and Senate is at stake for Republicans intent on remaining in power.

“We advise the United States to stop this unceasing criticism and slander of China. Stop these wrong words and deeds that damage bilateral relations and the basic interests of both countries’ peoples.”

“In my remarks yesterday to the United Nations general assembly, I laid out my administration’s commitment to building a more just and peaceful future. Regrettably, we’ve found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 elections coming up in November against my administration,” Trump said.

“They do not want me, or us, to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade. And we are winning on trade. We are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.”

As it turns out, China didn’t take kindly to those words, offering a stern rebuttal and further raising tensions between two countries already on the brink of an all-out trade war.

“We urge the U.S. to stop smearing and accusing China,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a media briefing Thursday. “China has all along followed the principle of non-interference and refuses to accept any groundless accusations.

“We advise the United States to stop this unceasing criticism and slander of China. Stop these wrong words and deeds that damage bilateral relations and the basic interests of both countries’ peoples.”

When asked for proof of China’s meddling, Trump said there was “plenty” but didn’t offer any details, suggesting some of the information is classified. Instead, he focused on China’s efforts to flood middle-America with ads and statements in opposition of Trump’s billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports.

“I don’t like it when they attack our farmers and I don’t like it when they put out false messages. But beside that, we learned that they are trying to meddle in our elections and we’re not going to let that happen just as we’re not going to let that happen with Russia.”

He later tweeted pictures of newspapers with paid inserts, including in the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Idaho.

China is actually placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other papers, made to look like news. That’s because we are beating them on Trade, opening markets, and the farmers will make a fortune when this is over! pic.twitter.com/ppdvTX7oz1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

In response, China said it didn’t break any laws in promoting itself in the newspapers.

“Labeling such normal cooperation as the Chinese government’s attempt to interfere in U.S. elections is totally far-fetched and fictitious,” Geng said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.