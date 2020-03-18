There has been a drastic shift in the economic and stock market outlook as a global pandemic affects most every aspect of peoples’ lives, leaving many wondering what the coronavirus’ effect on retirement could mean for baby boomers as they leave the workforce en masse.

While the COVID-19 outbreak should cease to be a threat at some point, letting markets and the economy recover, there are some lasting impacts the pandemic could have on everyone’s future and retirement, particularly if you were planning to retire soon.

“This is going to leave a real imprint on the minds of people who are near or in retirement,” MIT AgeLab Director Joseph Coughlin said in a recent Forbes interview. “It’s a personal health 9/11 for much of the country.”

The impact and recovery will alter the course of many baby boomers’ (born between 1946 and 1964) retirement plans, and create some lasting issues. Let’s take a look at some ways the coronavirus could effect retirement.

3 Lasting Coronavirus Effects on Retirement

Younger Boomers Face a Tough Situation

Late baby boomers (born 1960 or later) already got rocked by the Great Recession, setting them up to save less than boomers born earlier.

A recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found late boomers had significantly less saved in 401(k) and IRA accounts than their older counterparts, judging from data up to 2016. The study didn’t even consider pensions, which are much more common for older Americans but are going the way of the dodo these days.

The good news is that late boomers were on track to save more than earlier boomers down the road, but the effect of the coronavirus on retirement could be felt again if more workers are laid off in response to the virus’ impact on business — which will be substantial. The CCR mentioned it will revisit the study when the Federal Reserve’s 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances was released.

Market Panic Dooms Boomers’ Wealth

We recently reported on what to do if with your 401(k) in the event of a market crash like the one that we are currently experiencing. While the best strategy is to wait it out and let markets recover, many boomers simply won’t or can’t do that.

Panic-selling means some boomers will create “realized losses,” and by the time they try to get back into the markets they may have missed out on massive gains because stocks typically recover in big chunks initially.

Financial planner Kristin McKenna found that in the last 20 years, six of the 10 best daily gains on the S&P 500 happened within two weeks of the worst 10 days. Average annualized returns sink to 2.44% if an investor had missed those 10 days, instead of 6.06% if they had just ridden it out.

Banyan Hill Publishing’s Ted Bauman, editor of The Bauman Letter and Alpha Stock Alert, echoed the sentiment of riding it out.

“In any event-driven, straight-line downturn like this, the best way to protect your retirement account is to leave it alone. The last thing you want to do is book large losses that you can’t recover later,” Bauman said.

Bauman knows many retirees face required minimum distributions (RMDs) from retirement accounts, but he doesn’t think they should be used for expenses if at all possible because markets will recover eventually.

“Many people are confronted with required minimum distributions,” Bauman added. “The government is probably going to waive requirements for those this year but until they do, retirees should try to fund their living expenses either from cash savings or via credit card. That way they can delay liquidating depreciated stocks in their portfolios until, hopefully, the market recovers.”

Be sure to check out some of Bauman’s other tactics for using RMDs as a tax benefit in a downturn.

Working Longer Is Sure to Become More Difficult

The traditional retirement age had been 65, but the facts show leaving the work forace at that age isn’t nearly as common anymore. A 2019 Pew Research Center study found that the baby boomer workforce is only shrinking by 5,900 per day since 2010, despite 10,000 boomers hitting 65 years old every day.

Of course, some in the age group are retiring early (perhaps by choice or for health or other reasons), but many are still working past 65. In fact, Pew found 29% of individuals ages 65 to 72 were either in the workforce or actively looking in 2018.

Many older workers are expecting to work past 65, too. A whopping 54% of workers age 55 and older expect to either retire at 66 or later — or even never, according to a 2016 Employee Benefit Research Institute survey found. That number was only 19% in 1996. But an economic shock like the coronavirus could force workers out earlier than intended.

The coronavirus’ effect on retirement will be felt in many ways going forward. And while we can’t predict how severe the impact will be, it’s a good idea to address the issue, stay calm and try to plan as much as possible.