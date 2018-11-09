“I would be surprised if it was more than three years down the line and it could be one or two years,” Dalio said.

In an interview on CNBC in September, Dalio said the U.S. is in the seventh inning of its current economic cycle. Dalio warned the Federal Reserve should not increase interest rates faster than investors are expecting.

“When we look at the world there is that risk of a downturn from tightening monetary policy,” Dalio told the audience on Wednesday.

He said tensions between the U.S. and China are also threatening the economic outlook, adding it’s important for investors to maintain a diversified portfolio. “By and large, most importantly, is know how to balance your portfolio or your exposures,” he said.

“The risk-return is more negative,” he said. “Right now whatever is more defensive, I would be in a more defensive posture. Whatever your strategic asset allocation issue is — you know what your strategic mix is — I would be less aggressive rather than more aggressive.