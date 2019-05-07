Opinion: This Is the One Thing That Can Sink Trump in 2020

President Donald Trump is well aware that the U.S. economy is just a few short weeks away from setting a record for the longest expansion ever, but he knows the business cycle has not been repealed and the next economic downturn is always lurking.

It’s a vicious circle: low interest rates entice the politicians to amass more deficits and debt, and the politicians want more spending given ultra-low borrowing costs. Profligate monetary policy enables profligate fiscal policy.

If one happens before 2020, Trump fears his reelection bid chances will be slim-to-none, says former Deputy Assistant to George H.W. Bush, Charles Kolb, in a recent opinion piece in The Daily Caller.

These fears, Kolb says, explain the constant jawboning and blaming of the Fed against raising short-term interest rates — and actually has Trump calling for recession-level stimulus while the economy is supposedly booming.

What’s fueling the boom? According to David Stockman (and Kolb’s former boss), loose monetary and fiscal policy is fueling the boom — and a world awash in debt is what could ultimately derail Trump 2020.

Per The Daily Caller: