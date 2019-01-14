Bloomberg: Do Economic Booms Die of Old Age, or Are They Murdered?

It’s no secret that even those most well-versed in the market and economy can’t predict when or even why an economic expansion dies. There are theories, of course, most of which contradict one other and none of which are fully supported by data. And because no one really knows why recessions start, they also can’t predict when one will start.

What we do know is that economic growth is fueled by the confidence of consumers, businesses and investors and lately, that confidence has been sagging.

Per Bloomberg:

It seems like a strange time for anyone to worry about a recession. On Jan. 4 the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. economy created 312,000 jobs in December, half again as much as the monthly average over the past five years. Ordinarily such a burst of hiring would drive down the unemployment rate, which has stayed below 4 percent for the longest period since the Soaring Sixties. The only reason it actually rose a bit—two ticks, to 3.9 percent—is that the hot pace of hiring drew more people into the labor force. That’s exactly what you want to see: discouraged workers, premature retirees, and people out on disability all giving the job market another try. It’s not just the job market that’s booming. GDP grew at a 4.2 percent annual rate in the second quarter of 2018 and 3.4 percent in the third, and it’s estimated by economists surveyed by Bloomberg to have grown 2.6 percent in the just-ended fourth quarter. Those are good numbers when you consider that based on population and productivity trends, the Fed estimates that the U.S. economy’s long-run growth potential is only around 1.9 percent a year. Despite that, investors don’t share Kudlow’s confidence. That’s seen most clearly in the stock market, where the S&P 500 is down 11 percent over the past three months. Inflation expectations have fallen, a sign of lack of confidence in economic growth. The Business Roundtable’s index of the economic outlook of big-company chief executives, while still above its long-run average, has fallen for three straight quarters. Consumers are the one group that remains solidly confident, maybe because the share of Americans surveyed by the Conference Board who say jobs are hard to get is the lowest in 18 years. Holiday spending was strong. But even consumers have their limits. Auto sales have been flat since 2015. REV Group Inc. of Milwaukee, which makes recreational vehicles, saw its stock plunge 77 percent in 2018, in part because of a drop in sales, especially of its most expensive RVs. It’s worth bearing in mind that a lot of consumers are investors, too, so their stock portfolios matter to them along with their salaries.

A big reason for the jitters is most think expansions die of old age.

They think good times lead inevitably to excess: Companies overproduce, consumers overspend, and balance has to be restored. In the debt cycle theory of the late American economist Hyman Minsky, a theorist of financial fragility, easy lending leads to foolish investments, which lead to defaults and a sharp drop in lending that kills growth.

And if the current expansion doesn’t die of old age, it could be murdered — by the Federal Reserve.