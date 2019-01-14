Yellen Says It’s ‘Very Possible’ Fed Has Paused Rate Hikes Indefinitely

Good news, investors.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Monday at the National Retail Federation’s annual Big Show that the Fed is likely at the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

“If there is a downturn in the global economy and that spills into the U.S. … It’s very possible we may have seen the last interest rate hike of this cycle,” Yellen said.

If Yellen’s assessment proves accurate, her views fit the market’s thinking but is contrary to what current Fed officials have intimated, which is another two hikes for 2019. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rate for a fourth time in 2018 this past December.

The current rate cycle began when Yellen led the Fed in 2008.

