A former top trade official of China says Beijing wants four more years of President Donald Trump in the U.S. because his personality and Twitter feed make him “easy to read” when it comes to trade negotiations.

“We want Trump to be reelected. We would be glad to see that happen,” former Vice Minister of Foreign Trade Long Yongtu said at a conference in Shenzhen, according to the South China Morning Post. Yongtu was the point man who was responsible for getting China into the World Trade Organization almost 20 years ago.

Trump has about 67 million followers on Twitter and he is a frequent tweeter, which China says makes him “the best choice in an opponent for negotiations” because he speaks plainly on how he thinks things are going so the Chinese better know what to expect ahead of talks.

Per the SCMP, Long, 76, is retired and doesn’t officially speak for the Chinese government, but a comment like that coming from someone like him “offers a hint of the thinking in Beijing’s policymaking circle.”