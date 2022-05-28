The COVID-19 pandemic transformed how we work, as millions of Americans adjusted to working from home.

The workforce wasn’t alone. Education also shifted from in-person to remote learning.

Some of those changes are here to stay … even as we move on from the pandemic.

And we can capitalize on them with today’s near-perfect Power Stock.



E-Learning Is the New Normal

According to the Institute of Education Sciences, 45.5% of college students enrolled in remote courses in 2021.

Children in 23.15 million American households also received online or virtual education that same year.

And I believe the remote learning sector still has room to grow from here.

Today I discuss a Power Stock that provides remote learning materials to parents, teachers and schools.

It scores a 99 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

It’s done well to weather the current market downturn.

This stock is only around 10% off its 52-week high with room to go higher.

The Trend: Online Education Continues to Grow

Before COVID-19, millions of students took classes online.

The e-learning market’s global value was $101 billion dollars in 2019.

But the pandemic accelerated this mega trend by forcing millions into online classrooms.

Revenue from the global e-learning market totaled $199.5 billion in 2019, but we expect that to grow to $372 billion by 2026 — an 86.5% growth rate!

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I dive into a top company in our Stock Power Ratings system and tell you why it’s a strong contender for your portfolio.

Its 99 overall rating means we are “Strong Bullish” on this e-learning stock and expect it to beat the broader market by over the next 12 to 24 months.

The Bull & The Bear

