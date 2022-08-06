My first vehicle was a 1970s Chevrolet pickup.

There wasn’t a fancy touch-screen display or complex electrical system.

Heck, there wasn’t even power steering or power brakes.

Cars today have almost every bell and whistle you can imagine.

And they need complex electronics to make those smart displays, back-up cameras and crash prevention systems work.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 96-rated Power Stock that supplies automakers with the electronics needed to provide these new comforts.



Modern Cars Rely on Electronics for Everything

The only thing electric in my old truck was the aftermarket radio I installed.

My car today has a big touch-screen “infotainment” system, digital gauges and electronic power steering.

These gadgets wouldn’t be possible without the Power Stock I have for you today that manufactures these critical electronic components:

Its stock earns a “Strong Bullish” 96 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! Recent quarterly sales were 21.8% higher than the previous quarter.

Its stock just reached a new 52-week high, showing “maximum momentum.”

The trend shows the market for this company’s products isn’t slowing down.

The Trend: Automotive Electronics Stocks on the Rise

Our vehicles require complex electrical systems.

With more advanced “smart cars” in development and electric vehicles taking over the road, the market for automotive electronics will grow larger:

The market value jumped 8.3% to $294.9 billion in 2021.

By 2027, Research and Markets expects that market value to hit $415.6 billion — a 52.6% jump from 2021.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share the details about this “Strong Bullish” electronics stock that earns a 96 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

Note: This electronics Power Stock also works within the electric vehicle (EV) space. And while my colleague Adam O’Dell is super bullish on EVs, his highest conviction for renewables lies in energy storage.

Adam calls it the “Infinite Energy” platform — and it’s set to unleash the largest untapped energy source in the world. It’s ready to usher in an era of cheap, abundant electricity unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Adam’s presentation shows you why this mega trend is just starting … and how you can profit from it.

To find out more about Adam’s No. 1 stock involved in this energy revolution, click here to watch his “Infinite Energy” presentation now.

