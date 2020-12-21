I wasn’t born a successful investor. I’ve always known what hard work looks like.

I started working at age 15 at a sporting goods store in my hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. I earned minimum wage. And since it was my first above-the-table pay, I learned about Uncle Sam’s cut off the top.

Even before that, I hustled for under-the-table cash mowing lawns for a dozen or so neighbors. My dad lent me the use of his mower and trimmer but made me pay for the gas I used.

I can’t even count how many hours I spent toiling away at those jobs in my adolescent years. Thousands, I’d say. And that was on top of doing enough homework to earn straight A’s and a spot at the “top of my class.”

I think back to those years fondly. I enjoyed working hard. Still do.

Hard Work Paves the Way for Successful Investing

And now that I’m a father, I think more critically about how all that hard work paved the way for my successes as an investor.

I’m asking myself questions like: “How can I make sure my son Leo develops the same work ethic that runs through generations of my family, even though he’ll have it ‘easier’ than I did … which was easier than my dad had it … and so on up our lineage?”

And … “Should I urge him toward a particular career, or let him choose freely?”

And … “How soon should I teach him about investing?”

You see, my parents both went to college, and my dad graduated from law school. But they were the first in their families to go so far.

One of my grandmothers was a flight attendant, and the other worked for the telephone company.

Both of my grandfathers worked factory jobs, running the same heavy machinery for 50 years or so!

They were all “clock-punchers,” essentially.

They might have earned a bit more than minimum wage eventually. But they were by no means able to make a fortune at those jobs.

And I think seeing that is what motivated my own parents to go to school and work hard, to give themselves — and my brothers and me — the “better life” they’d yearned for growing up.



Indeed, my parents have done well for themselves. Their financial advisers consider them “financially stable,” even “high-net worth.”

But at times, it dawns on me that, even though he’s able to command a high hourly rate for his services as an attorney, my dad is still “trading time for dollars” — much like my grandparents did.

Meaning, if my dad works for 10 hours on a Monday … he can bill his client for 10 hours of work. But if he takes Monday off … he earns nothing.

The Less You Do … the More You Make?

Of course, all this brings me to my passion for investing and the “hard work” it takes to be a successful investor.

More than once, some have quipped to me: “Investing is the only job where the less you do, the more you make .”

I think it’s an amusing thought … but only half true.

To the point of that assertion, if you’re the type of investor who’s always “fiddling” with your portfolio … always “itching” to login and do something … I’d venture to guess your account balance isn’t quite as large as investors who value the role that patience and discipline play in earning profits from the market.

Indeed, to a certain extent, it’s true: The less you do, the more you make.

On the other hand, I can easily say this: I’ve never worked harder at anything in life, school or work, as I’ve worked at learning and “mastering” the craft of investing … over the past 15 years.

Best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell, in his book Outliers, popularized the idea that it takes “10,000 hours” of practice at something before you can be an “expert.”

Well, I’d bet I’ve spent at least 20,000 hours … of hyper-focused, purposeful study … of financial markets and the investment strategies best suited for pulling consistent profits from them.

Now, that might seem a bit ironic. For sure, my ultimate goal has always been to earn large amounts of passive income from my investments — essentially, allowing me to escape that “trading-time-for-dollars” scenario that even my successful dad is stuck in … and that his father was most certainly bound to.

But toward that end, I’ve worked like a dog for two decades. And I can’t imagine ever letting up.

I spent months waking up at 4 a.m. while I was working to earn my Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation.

I wake every weekday before the sun’s up … to run scans, look at charts and see what the markets have done overnight.

And while I try my very best to preserve Saturdays and Sundays for my family … I will slip away for a few hours if I’ve got a new strategy idea I want to test, outside the buzz and distractions of my typical work week.

Ultimately, I reason that I do this because I have a true passion for investing. And, more pointedly, for sharing the path toward investment success … with “regular,” hard-working folks, like my parents. Even “clock-punching” folks, like my grandparents.

The thing is, whether or not it’s true that “the less you do, the more you earn,” … I 100% believe that anyone can learn what it takes to become a successful investor.

Truly, you don’t need a high IQ. You don’t need an ivy league degree. Frankly, you don’t even need to put in the tens of thousands of hours I have.

Successful investing really just boils down to understanding a few bits of “wisdom,” employing a small handful of prudent, time-tested strategies … and having enough discipline to be resolved and patient through the inevitable ups and downs along the way.

That’s not a tall order. It’s truly something I think anyone, from any walk of life, can attain.

And trust me, the reward is so worth it!

To me, if you can spend your time as you want, rather than “trading your hours for dollars,” … that’s one of the greatest accomplishments you could ever hope to achieve.

I know it’s of utmost importance to me. And it’s a way of life I’m eager to share with folks like you … and, someday, my son Leo.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist, Money & Markets

