According to a senior EU official, the European trade block is targeting U.S. companies Caterpillar Inc., Xerox Corp. and Samsonite International for retaliatory duties if President Donald Trump follows through with his threats of tariffs against EU car imports.

U.S. automakers on Wednesday made a plea to Trump to not go through with the tariffs because it could weaken the global auto industry, inflate car prices and trigger a backlash in Congress.

“The economic fallout would be significant, with auto tariffs hurting the global economy by distorting prices and creating inefficiencies, and the impact would reverberate across global supply chains,” Moody’s Investors Service said in a report. “The already weakening pace of global expansion would magnify global growth pressures, causing a broader hit to business and consumer confidence amid tightening financial conditions.”

