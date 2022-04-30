The way we generate energy is changing faster than expected.
Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine … and the international condemnation of it … countries around the world are looking for new energy solutions.
Basically, we are trying to reduce our reliance on old energy sources, like oil and coal, to become more energy independent.
In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I show you this latest trend in energy capacity and what Enphase Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH) is doing to help energy efforts in Europe.
Solar and Wind Energy Get a Big Boost
According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the U.S. is expected to add 87,535 megawatts (MW) of energy generation and storage this year.
That’s enough energy to power 34.8 million homes.
What’s interesting is the types of power companies are focused on generating. This table tells a compelling story:
Of the 87,000 MW of new capacity expected to be constructed or put online this year, 60,000 MW will come from solar or wind energy.
Compare that to last year, when the U.S. added just 19,403 MW of new capacity — mostly wind energy.
Companies are only planning 16,000 MW of new capacity to come from gas, while there will be a reduction of 7,700 MW in coal energy production.
This illustrates one of the largest shifts from traditional energy (gas and coal) to renewable energy sources. And it isn’t limited to the U.S.
In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I show you why this is significant and dive into Enphase’s stock as the solar company tries to help European countries become more energy independent.
Note: My colleague Adam O’Dell is incredibly bullish on the renewable energy mega trend.
And while Enphase is upping its efforts overseas, one tiny Silicon Valley company is using artificial intelligence (AI) software — Adam calls the “Infinite Energy” platform — to unleash the largest untapped energy source in the world.
It’s set to usher in an era of cheap, abundant electricity unlike anything we’ve seen before.
We’re still in the early stages of this resource being unleashed, and this breakthrough is set to disrupt the massive, multitrillion-dollar global energy industry.
To find out more about Adam’s No. 1 stock involved in this energy revolution, click here to watch his “Infinite Energy” presentation now.
The Bull & The Bear
Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to make money in any market.
You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.
Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos, including my weekly Marijuana Market Update.
Have something you want us to talk about? Email Feedback@MoneyAndMarkets.com, and give us your thoughts.
Check out MoneyandMarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters, which deliver you the guidance you need to make money — no matter what the market throws at you.
Also, follow me on Twitter.
Safe trading,
Matt Clark, CMSA®
Research Analyst, Money & Markets
Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. He’s also a certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst through the Corporate Finance Institute. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.