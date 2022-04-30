The way we generate energy is changing faster than expected.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine … and the international condemnation of it … countries around the world are looking for new energy solutions.

Basically, we are trying to reduce our reliance on old energy sources, like oil and coal, to become more energy independent.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I show you this latest trend in energy capacity and what Enphase Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH) is doing to help energy efforts in Europe.

Solar and Wind Energy Get a Big Boost

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the U.S. is expected to add 87,535 megawatts (MW) of energy generation and storage this year.

That’s enough energy to power 34.8 million homes.

What’s interesting is the types of power companies are focused on generating. This table tells a compelling story:

Of the 87,000 MW of new capacity expected to be constructed or put online this year, 60,000 MW will come from solar or wind energy.

Compare that to last year, when the U.S. added just 19,403 MW of new capacity — mostly wind energy.

Companies are only planning 16,000 MW of new capacity to come from gas, while there will be a reduction of 7,700 MW in coal energy production.

This illustrates one of the largest shifts from traditional energy (gas and coal) to renewable energy sources. And it isn’t limited to the U.S.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I show you why this is significant and dive into Enphase’s stock as the solar company tries to help European countries become more energy independent.