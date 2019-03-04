There were no adverse consequences for the U.S. because everyone else was doing the same thing, according to Mark MacQueen, co-founder of Sage Advisory Services, which manages about $13 billion. “It’s been a race to the bottom by all central banks,’’ he said. “Everyone printed all this money.’’

Now, the Trump administration is engaged in a fiscal experiment to match that monetary one, pumping deficits into an expanding economy on a scale America hasn’t seen since the 1960s. The stimulus has contributed to faster growth. And the prospect of retrenchment under a Democratic successor is fading.

The bond vigilantes, who famously compelled President Bill Clinton to scale back his first term agenda and focus on deficit reduction instead, don’t bother Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York congresswoman is proposing a 70 percent tax rate for the rich, but that would only recoup a fraction of the costs of a Green New Deal or Medicare For All — programs endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez and several of her party’s 2020 frontrunners. She’s invoked MMT as a way to pay for the rest.

‘My Market Hat’

Shaoul is skeptical partly because he says experience shows that government isn’t good at allocating resources: “I think MMT is a terrible idea — as a taxpayer.’’ His take as an investor is a bit different.

“If I put my market hat on,’’ he said, “you could probably get away with a further loosening of fiscal controls, and a central bank supporting it.’’

Whether Fed backing would be forthcoming is an open question. Powell was asked about that last week. “Our role is not to support particular policies,’’ he replied. The Fed, which again came under attack by Trump this past weekend for keeping policy too tight, is currently offloading bonds — one reason why the Treasury has to sell so many.

But Shaoul says the broad trend since 2008 is toward coordination of monetary and fiscal policy. “What I did understand 10 years ago was that this was a really big change,” he said. “Money, public finances and central banks were going to be working with one another.’’

That was quickly evident in the U.S., with the Fed’s Ben Bernanke and Treasury’s Hank Paulson forming a crisis tag-team. It’s been taken even further in Japan, where private credit collapsed more than a decade earlier. Since then Japan has run up a public debt, financed with the help of its central bank, that dwarfs America’s. Yet it has little inflation and can borrow money virtually for free.

Bill Gross says he admires what Japan has done to revive its economy. The former bond king, once among the most vocal critics of post-crisis stimulus, now sounds like a near-convert to MMT when he suggests the U.S. government could double its deficit.

Donald Trump hasn’t gone that far. Still, the president — who inherited an already widening budget gap — has widened it some more. The shortfall reached $779 billion in his first full fiscal year in office. It’s now bigger (as a share of the economy) than Japan’s, and on track to exceed $1 trillion in 2022. Outlays on health care, social security and debt servicing are rising, while Trump’s tax cuts subtracted revenue.