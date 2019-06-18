Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has hinted at an interest rate cut soon, which has investors wondering what direction to go in the markets — and one sector has historically outperformed after a cut.

According to data from Barclays, health care stocks outperform the rest of the market by about 7% in the nine months after a rate cut. And this has been a consistent result after different levels of easing in the past.

After running deep analysis on Fed rate cut cycles, Barclays determined two types of environments: economic “soft patches” and a full-on recession. While most sectors had varying degrees of success during the different levels of downturn, health care stocks consistently performed well in both scenarios.

This is “an intuitive result given that soft patches still represent a weak economic environment,” Barclays head of U.S. equity strategy Maneesh Deshpande wrote in a note last week. The reason may be because health care stock revenues are consistent and pay out larger dividends compared to other sectors.

The Fed began a two-day meeting on Tuesday, but most economists don’t believe an interest rate cut will be announced. Instead, they’re looking for signs that some form of easing will come later in 2019.

On the other hand, what sectors struggle following an interest rate cut from the Fed?

According to CNBC, investors should be wary of durable goods:

Rate cut losers