Analyst: Fed Rate Pause is ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ for Stocks

Major market gains over the first three months of 2019 have recouped much of what was lost during Q4 of 2018, particularly during December’s bloodbath.

The Dow Jones is now 900 points shy of its previous record high, the S&P 500 is 3% shy of its record high and things are looking great, right?

Not so fast.

According to Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez, investors should be wary of the market bounce because there are plenty of troubling developments still in play.

Per CNBC:

“We’re back to the levels as if the December decline never happened and I think what’s interesting is what’s pushing that is the Fed has decided to not hike for the rest of 2019 and only once in 2020. Now that is a double-edged sword, that’s a canary in the coal mine,” Sanchez said Monday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation ” segment.

After the fourth rate hike of 2018 hit in December and with the prospects of two more hikes planned for 2019, the Fed suddenly turned dovish, signalling no rate hikes for 2019. The Fed is preaching patience, but Sanchez says its pause is a major warning sign of a coming recession.