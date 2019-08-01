With the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut in over a decade, many consumers are probably wondering what that means for their day-to-day life.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a reduction to its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point, down to a range between 2% and 2.25%. It was the first rate reduction since 2008 during the Great Recession, and it was after the Fed had raised rates nine times in the last three years.

With interest rates being already so low, the Fed is faced with the challenge of little wiggle room if the economy hits a roadblock or faces another recession. But lower rates can be a boon for an economy because it can lead to more spending.

The so-called “Powell Pivot” could bring borrowing costs down, and that means some potentially big benefits for Americans across the board from mortgages and home equity loans to credit cards and car payments. It’s not all good news, though, as savings account owners get squeezed a bit.

Here’s a deeper dive into what the newest rate cut could mean for many aspects of personal finance, per CNBC:

Credit Cards: Interest You Pay May Go Down a Bit Most credit cards come with a variable rate, which means there’s a direct connection to the Fed’s benchmark rate. With a rate cut, the prime rate lowers, too, and credit cards likely will follow suit. For cardholders, that means they could see that reduction in their annual percentage yield, or APR, within a billing cycle or two. On the heels of the previous rate hikes, credit card rates now stand at a record high of 17.85%, on average, according to Bankrate.com. Almost half of all cardholders do not pay their credit card bill in full each month and, as a result, the average household with credit card debt pays over $1,150 a year in interest, according to a report by NerdWallet. Considering that the average household currently owes $8,390, credit card users would save roughly $1.5 billion in interest as a result of a quarter-point rate cut, a separate report by WalletHub found. However, that may result in little benefit per cardholder with APR’s still near record highs. For example, a customer with a credit card balance of $1,400 at a 14.4% rate would only see their financing charge decrease by about 30 cents each month, according to Mike Kinane, the head of U.S. Bankcards at TD Bank. Better yet, shop around for a zero-interest balance transfer offer and aggressively pay down your credit card debt “without the headwind of interest costs,” advised Greg McBride, the chief financial analyst at Bankrate. At any time, cardholders to can also reach out to their issuer directly to request a break on interest rates. Savings: Depositors Get Squeezed