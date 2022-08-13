Twenty-three hours and 27 minutes.

That’s the time it takes to drive from my home in South Florida to Kansas.

When we first moved to the Sunshine State, my family and I would take that road trip every year.

To say it was exhausting is a huge understatement.

Along the way, we stopped several times for gas, food or to stretch our legs.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 94-rated Power Stock that gives weary travelers a break on those long road trips.



Pit Stops Are a Road-Trip Necessity

Whether you’re driving three or 24 hours, you need pit stops.

The Power Stock I have for you operates some of the biggest highway convenience stores in the country:

Its stock earns a “Strong Bullish” 94 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! The company’s quarterly sales were 34% higher than the previous quarter.

Since mid-June, the stock has climbed 67.3%, showing us “maximum momentum.”

These trends show this gas station stock sits at the top of its market.

Gas Station Stocks to Benefit From Post-Pandemic Travel Trend

Gas stations come in all sizes.

From your neighborhood convenience store to massive truck stops on U.S. highways, you’re never far from a pit stop.

The COVID pandemic kept us all cooped up at home with nowhere to go.

Gas station revenue dropped 15% in 2020 as a result.

The chart above shows that by 2024, annual revenue for gas stations in the U.S. will surpass pre-pandemic levels.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share the details about this “Strong Bullish” gas station stock that earns a 94 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Stock Power Podcast, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. He’s also a certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst through the Corporate Finance Institute. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.