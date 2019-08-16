General Electric stock rebounded Friday as the company’s CEO bought a big chunk of shares as a show of faith, and analysts backed the company after a report of alleged fraud surfaced on Thursday.

Shares in the industrial giant rose 9% by midafternoon after falling over 11% on Thursday, the company’s biggest drop since April of 2008, according to CNBC.

Harry Markopolos, the famed whistleblower who took down Bernie Madoff’s ponzi scheme at Enron, released a report Thursday accusing GE of massive accounting fraud amounting to around $38 billion, which sent stocks into a nosedive. But Larry Culp, the company’s CEO and chair, claimed the report was baseless and purely “market manipulation.”

Culp backed up his claims by purchasing 252,000 shares for $7.93 each, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. Culp just about doubled his holdings of GE shares this week alone, according to CNBC.

Wall Street wasn’t convinced by the report, either.