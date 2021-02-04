In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I highlight Fulgent Genetics Inc. (Nasdaq: FLGT), a genetics stock set to soar higher as scientists stretch the limits of DNA technology.

It’s fascinating that we can now trace our heritage back using a simple vial of saliva.

You’ve seen the commercials for companies that send you a kit and test your DNA to find out where you came from.

But the study of genetics goes far beyond just learning that my great-great-grandparents came from Switzerland.

Genetics also helps scientists develop new drugs for diseases.

But, to do any of that, doctors and scientists need genetic testing to create actionable diagnostic information from our genes.

Well, I used Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system to find a stock at the forefront of genetic testing.

I’ll tell you about it in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

Let’s dive into why this company is positioned to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

The Genetics Market Continues Rising

Genetics and genomics — the study of the function and mapping of genomes — have been at the forefront of biotechnology since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Looking at the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (BATS: ARKG), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on companies within the genomics field, you can see the steady climb.

Genomics ETF Up 353% Since March 2020

Using Adam’s Green Zone Ratings system, I found a genetics stock that will outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

And, it’s one that capitalizes on the growing uptrend in genetics.

FLGT Is at the Forefront of Genetic Testing

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (Nasdaq: FLGT) rose more than 1,855% in the last nine months, but I don’t think its momentum is slowing down any time soon

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why the genetics stock FLGT is worth a spot in your portfolio for 2021.

Adam is fascinated by genomics and the broader biotech sector. He recommended a genomics stock for his Green Zone Fortunes readers back in May 2020, and that pick is already up more than 380%!

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific stock or sector of the market helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That's why we do the work for you and give you our analysis every week.

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.