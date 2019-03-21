GM Fires Back at Trump, Says It Won’t Be Swayed on Ohio Plant Closure

President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to voice concern over how unhappy he is over the closure of a General Motors plant in Ohio, particularly because of how important the swing state and its electoral college votes are to his reelection, but GM said Monday it will not be swayed.

“GM: To be clear, under the terms of the UAW-GM National Agreement, the ultimate future of the unallocated plants will be resolved between GM and the UAW.”

Trump urged GM CEO Mary Barra to “do something quickly” to reopen its Lordstown, Ohio, plant that was recently idled.

“I am not happy that it is closed when everything else in our Country is BOOMING,” Trump tweeted.

GM announced in November it was slashing up to 15,000 jobs and closing up to five plants in North America, including the Lordstown plant where the Chevy Cruze was produced. With gas prices remaining steady between $2.50 and $3.50 a gallon across the country, buyers have been far more interested in crossovers and SUVs than smaller sedans like the Cruze.

Ford also has stopped making its Cruze rival Focus, and FCA quit making the Dodge Dart due to waning demand for smaller cars. GM, Ford and Chrysler moved most or all of their small-car production outside the U.S. years ago to places like Mexico and other countries where labor is cheaper.

Automakers apparently don’t make any money or even lose money on small cars, and moving production off-shore helped cut those losses or allowed them to break even.

GM was the exception to that rule after it cut a deal with the United Auto Workers a decade ago to produce the Cruze in Ohio.

