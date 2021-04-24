This edition of The Bull & The Bear is all about gold!

The stock market took a huge hit when the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up in March 2020.

Between March 4 and March 11, the S&P 500 tanked 12% into a bear market.

On March 12, the index fell another 9.5%. It was the biggest one-day decline since 1987.

S&P 500 Decline During COVID-19

Stocks and commodities were slammed across the market.

In the weeks that followed the crash, one thing rose farther and faster than anything else: gold.

Between March 22 and March 23, 2020, the price of June Comex gold futures rose from $1,567 to $1,660 — a 6% jump in one day.

By August, gold surpassed $2,000.

But equity prices started to rise. Investors moved out of their hedge positions and back into stocks. The price of gold sank again.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, we examine gold’s journey since March 2020 and where it might be heading next.

What Is the Future of Gold Prices?

I bring in two of the best investment minds in the game to talk about what all of this means for gold.

Chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell and Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore join me on this weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear. We break down the price of gold and how its moved lately.

More importantly, we tell you where we think gold is going in the future and what it means for gold-related stocks.

At Money & Markets, we aim to provide you safe, smart, sound and simple investment information to grow your portfolio.

