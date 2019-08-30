Miller: Google Investigates Apple — What Could Go Wrong?

A research project conducted by Google found numerous vulnerabilities within Apple’s operating system.

However, the flaws may not be as bad as you might think.

Additionally, the report by Google, which is owned by Alphabet, may seem more like a hit piece against Apple — a competitor in the mobile phone sector.

Google used a third-party company, 360 Security, to hack in and found a previously unknown flaw in Apple’s iOS. For their efforts, Google’s Project Zero paid 360 Security $200,000 for finding the flaws.

The flaws were found by hackers picking a single popular website and compromising the site. Visiting the website will immediately infect visitors with code, and that code can be used for a myriad of purposes.

In this instance, the code was used to monitor what iPhone users did.

One big problem is there was no clear way to determine just how big of an impact the hack had. So, while it may have exposed a vulnerability in Apple’s iOS, it isn’t clear if the attack was successful. If it was, there also is no way of telling how successful it was.

Project Zero said the issues it found and reported have been going on since 2014, but Apple has not responded to the report.

One thing is certain: Companies targeted by Apple’s privacy campaign are coming out swinging.

“This is a huge find by Google’s team. Attribution for these sites is going to be critical to understanding what impact they might have had,” former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos said to CNBC.

Another thing is certain: This is not likely to be the last salvo fired by companies like Facebook, Twitter or Google against Apple as they continue to find ways to weaken the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

Those rivals are going to keep finding ways to expose any security and/or privacy issues and vulnerabilities within Apple or its iOS.