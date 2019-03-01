GOP Senators Threaten Revolt Over Trump’s Border Wall Declaration

A group of Senate Republicans led by Lamar Alexander have given President Donald Trump an ultimatum: Withdraw the border wall emergency declaration or face a rebellion from within his own party.

RAND PAUL: “I don’t think emergencies are a good way to run the government. And the president needs permission from Congress to get money,”

Alexander, R-Tenn., gave a much-anticipated speech on the Senate floor where said there is broad opposition to the emergency declaration, and he sought to convince Trump to find other ways to get the $5.7 billion needed for the wall. The retiring Alexander declined to say whether he will become the deciding vote to block the emergency declaration.

Per Politico:

“He’s got sufficient funding without a national emergency, he can build a wall and avoid a dangerous precedent,” Alexander told reporters afterward, referring to billions from a drug forfeiture fund and anti-drug smuggling money at the Defense Department. “That would change the voting situation if he we were to agree to do that.”

Three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, already are on record against the declaration, and the Democrats need just four GOP Senators to block the president with 51 Senate votes. The Democrat-controlled House voted 245-182 to block the declaration on Tuesday.

Alexander is reportedly one of about 10 Republican senators who are committed to blocking the emergency declaration, or are at least considering it, according to Politico.

The president has already threatened to veto a Congressional block, which would force another vote in both chambers that would require a two-thirds majority to then override the veto.