Feedback Friday: The Best Green Zone Stocks

Jared recently wrote asking Adam about a potential feature for our Green Zone Ratings tool:

Hi Adam, I have enjoyed getting your emails and using your Green Zone Ratings tool. I’m wondering if there is a way to see a list of the current Green Zone Ratings for all the stocks you rate in a list format, with the highest ratings at the top. Rather than having to enter the tickers of individual stocks until I find a good one, this would allow to pick the top several from the list. Would love to hear if this is already an option and if it’s not, what your thoughts are on making it available. Thanks! Very Respectfully, Jared B.

Thank you for the question, Jared!

While Adam has spent many years developing the Green Zone Ratings system, we are still in the early stages of implementing it on the Money & Markets site.

We’re brainstorming new features for Green Zone Ratings, and the ability to rank stocks is definitely on the shortlist.

In the meantime, I would like to point you and other readers to Adam’s Weekly Watchlist.

Every Thursday, you can go here to see an updated list of 10 stocks that Adam has hand-picked for Money & Markets readers. (If you subscribe to Adam’s Green Zone Fortunes premium service, you’ll get these 10 stocks on Wednesdays instead.)

These stocks have the potential to crush the market over the next 2-3 months, and they offer a free preview into Adam’s investing insights.

You likely have one such company’s product under your kitchen sink or in your garage. It sports an 89 Green Zone Rating right now. “Strong Bullish” stocks like this one are set to triple overall market gains over the next 12 months.

This stock made Adam’s watchlist last week. Go here to see the stocks, and check back each Thursday afternoon (after 5 p.m. Eastern) to see Adam’s watchlist for the week.

If you want to find out how Adam designed the system that identifies his watchlist stocks, check out his Millionaire Master Class.

You’ll also get Adam’s hand-picked top Green Zone stock … every month! This is even more valuable than a full list because Adam will advise you on the ideal time to buy and to sell each stock he recommends.

If you have your own question about Green Zone Ratings or a topic you think we should cover on Money & Markets, reach out to feedback@moneyandmarkets.com.

