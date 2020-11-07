One thing you can count on to bring people together is sports.

For me, it’s hitting the driving range with my family on Sunday afternoons.

Or gathering at my house to watch football on Monday night.

Now I have big news for you sports fans and a unique investment opportunity.

See, your favorite games are about to be disrupted … and get a tech upgrade.

And I’m not talking about a new superstar athlete signed to your favorite team.

I’m talking about 3D printing.

Half of a trillion-dollar global sporting goods market is set to be transformed by 3D printing.

With a disruption that big, the gains could be huge for you. I’ll tell you the best stocks to buy for it.

Welcome to the New Age of Customized 3D-Printed Equipment

3D printing tech will turn sporting goods manufacturing on its head.

It reminds me of what Paul’s been saying lately about the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Build the machine that makes the machine.

3D printing is that machine. It will transform so many industries.

Initially, 3D printing tech was known for creating helpful prototypes for various sports equipment products.

But today, they can now mass-produce customized sports equipment at a high-volume and at a lower cost using metal 3D printers.

And the market will be massive.

Thinking of my passion for golf alone is huge.

In the U.S., more than 400 million rounds of golf are played every year by approximately 108 million people.

And I suspect that every golfers’ dream is to have a set of clubs customized just for them.

Imagine having golf clubs that are tailored to your height, giving you the ultimate proper lie angle or a grip custom fit to your hands.

That’s where mass-producing customizable metal 3D printing comes into play.

Take Cobra Golf, Inc.

This California-based golf equipment and apparel company recently announced a partnership with the Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP) to produce 3D printed products.

HP has developed a 3D printer called the HP Metal Jet.

These industrial 3D printers are capable of easily producing high-quality, complex parts at a lower cost and higher volume.

It creates cost-effective high-volume manufacturing that was simply not possible before.

Per HP, its Metal Jet 3D printers will “drive new business growth by producing high-quality final metal parts at a low cost per part.”

According to one report, Cobra Golf and HP’s Metal Jet 3D printing tech are working together “to create fully functional applications for the golf industry worldwide.”

Mike Yagley, VP of innovation and AI at Cobra Golf, framed the metal 3D printing golf revolution this way:

“At Cobra Golf, we are working on next-generation products. Not products that are coming out in 2021, but the products that are coming out in 2022 and beyond. 3D printing really allows us to do some interesting things from a custom-fitting and custom-building standpoint. You can make things that you’ve never been able to make before.”

And this won’t be the only company that will be completely transformed by the 3D printing revolution.

A record number of companies are filing to make their initial public offerings (IPO) and make new waves in the 3D printing market.

Swing for 3D Printing Before It Hits $817 Billion

In all, the future growth for 3D printing tech is boundless.

If 3D printing tech can capture just a small percentage of the sporting equipment and apparel market, its growth is exponential.

Per Allied Market Research, the global sports equipment and apparel market is poised to increase 74% by 2027.

Valued at $470 billion in 2019, the market is expected to reach $817 billion by 2027.

This is big news for 3D printing in the sporting equipment market.

To make great gains from this mega trend, I recommend buying The 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT).

PRNT is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the price movements of companies involved in the 3D printing industry.

With this one ETF, you can gain exposure to a basket of 3D printing stocks.

Whether you’re hitting the pavement on your 3D printed bike or hitting the course using your customized 3D printed golf clubs, the 3D printing revolution is here!

Fore! (or watch out for those 3D printed dollars coming your way!)

Tell me what you think about this 3D printing revolution! Join the conversation by following me on Twitter @ALancasterGuru.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

Editor’s Note: There’s a brief window of opportunity for you. See, there’s a technology that could disrupt everything — including how we will vote in the future. And you have the chance to invest in the one company at the forefront of it all. This is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of investment. Click here for all the details now.