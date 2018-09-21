Select Page

Sweet Profits: The Hershey Company Forms Golden Cross

Sep 21, 2018

As you can see on the chart above, The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world, just signaled a golden cross.

A golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average (purple line) rises above the 200-day moving average (green line).

My team of traders tell me this move could mean up to a 5% gain in the company’s share price over the coming weeks.

They believe now looks like a good time to buy HSY.

