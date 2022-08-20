The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to tamp down inflation.

It has created pressure in the housing market as potential buyers are priced out.

Real estate brokerage Redfin reported 63,000 Americans backed out of home-purchase agreements in July.

That’s the most reported, aside from March and April 2020.

Now more Americans are looking at renting within multifamily properties, such as apartments and duplexes.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 94-rated Power Stock that owns a portfolio of multifamily real estate in some of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S.

Don’t Buy Property — Buy Rental REIT

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a way for investors to tap into the real estate market without buying property.

REITs are companies that own or finance income-producing real estate across different property sectors.

And most pay nice dividends to shareholders.

The Power Stock I have for you is a rental REIT focused on multifamily housing properties in growing U.S. markets:

Its earns a “Strong Bullish” 94 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

Its stock jumped 18.8% since hitting a 52-week low in late June.

This trend shows REITs are on pace to crush the broader housing market.

Rental Trend on the Rise

In the first half of 2022, REITs slid due to inflation and recession fears.

But REITs rebounded in July:

The Nareit REIT Index had only one positive month during the first half of the year.

Then July’s 8.7% return was the highest of the year!

I have strong conviction this is just the start for REITs.

This episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I discuss this “Strong Bullish” rental REIT that earns a 94 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Stock Power Podcast, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. He’s also a certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst through the Corporate Finance Institute. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.