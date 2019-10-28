Rumors are once again circulating that former first lady, Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants to get into the 2020 race because she thinks “God put her on the Earth to be president.”

Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris made the comments over the weekend on the John Catsimatidis radio show after he was asked if “the ghost of Hillary Clinton” will end up jumping into the 2020 fray.

“My feeling is that she wants to,” Morris said. “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”

The biggest obstacle reportedly standing in her way is former Vice President and current Democratic primary front-runner Joe Biden. If Biden, who served along with former President Barack Obama, were to drop out, Clinton will almost assuredly enter the race, Morris said.

“She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her,” he said.

If — and that’s a big if — Biden were to bow out, Clinton sees herself as the obvious moderate candidate to take on ultra-progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has made up a lot of ground on Biden by appealing to working-class voters band attacking the wealthy and big corporations.

“The question is are there enough moderates to beat Elizabeth Warren the leftist?” Morris asked. “Make no mistake: She wants it. She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”

Rumors have been circulating about Clinton jumping in the race, and the gambling site PredictIt had her as the third favorite to win the nomination a few short weeks ago, trailing No. Warren and No. 2 Biden.

PredictIt now has Clinton in fifth place, trailing Warren, Biden, No. 3 Pete Buttigieg and No. 4 Sen. Bernie Sanders.

If Biden were to eventually drop out, Clinton would likely shoot up the rankings.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

