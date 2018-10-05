Weiss: How Will the Election Frenzy Impact Stocks?

This week, I asked readers a simple question:

“What do you think is going to happen in the stock market as a result of the November elections?”

I obviously struck a nerve …

Frank writes, “No matter the outcome, there will be a sizable minority who will feel all is lost and take matters into their own hands, probably violently. The Left has already shown, from the 2016 campaign onward, their penchant for violence.”

Nick puts it this way: “There has never been a President like Trump and there has never been a stock market with President Trump leading the US economy by his unconventional wisdom. This is NOT your father’s stock market economics and patterns of the PAST!”

James says, “I think we’re looking at an impeachment crisis after the Democrats win in November. I worry that it will crush the stock market and wipe out everything I’ve made in this bull market.”

Tony chimes in with a litany of facts: “We have the biggest tax cut since Ronald Reagan, and it’s giving a shot in the arm to corporate profits.

“We have the biggest employment boom in decades.

“Giant American companies are repatriating tons of money from overseas.

“They’re pouring a big chunk of it into the biggest stock buybacks of all time.

“Tons of new money are going straight into the pockets of shareholders.

“Even the Fed Chairman, who is usually guarded in his assessment of the future, that the U.S. economy appears to be in the midst of a remarkably positive period that is unprecedented in modern history.

“And people want to kill this golden goose?!”

But Mike warns about interest rates: “30-year bond yields have been moving higher for over a year. So have nearly all other interest rates. Just yesterday, they spiked, literally went through the roof. This is ominous.”

