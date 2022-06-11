The summer months are here, and that means cookouts and swimming pools.

It also means millions of Americans need a way to stay cool.

That’s the ideal environment for the 99-rated Power Stock I have for you in this episode of The Stock Power Podcast.

I’m in South Florida. Like many Americans, I need good air conditioning in June, July and August.

Whether it’s in our vehicles or homes, we’ll spend thousands of dollars to keep the cool air blowing … without blinking an eye.

We can capitalize with a company that rates a 99 on our Stock Power Ratings system. Its stock is in “maximum momentum” mode while the company works to keep us cool during these hot summer months.



HVAC Service Demand Heats Up

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) market is poised for massive global growth over the next several years.

Market data firm Mordor Intelligence said the HVAC industry’s value was $57.8 billion in 2020.

By 2026, that value is expected grow to $82.5 billion — with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026.

In today’s podcast, I share a Power Stock that provides refrigerant services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, primarily in the U.S.

It scores a 99 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! It’s done well to weather the current market downturn.

This stock recently hit a 52-week high.

And I think this stock will get hotter from here.

The Trend: Refrigerant Market’s Massive Growth

Refrigerant keeps our air conditioners working at peak performance.

The COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes on the supply of this chemical as plants around the world shut down.

The industry is roaring back as we head into the hot summer months.

In 2021, Americans used 272,000 tons of refrigerant to run their air conditioners.

Grand View Research projects usage to jump to 344,000 tons by 2025 — a 26.5% increase from 2021!

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a top company in our Stock Power Ratings system. I’ll tell you why it’s a strong contender for your portfolio.

Its 99 overall rating means we are “Strong Bullish” on this refrigerant stock and expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 to 24 months.