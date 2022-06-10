Bear market strategy alert:

Folks, a bear market is a time to buy … if you know where to look.

That’s something I’ve known for years … and I’ve taken advantage of several bear markets to trade the right stocks.

Charles Sizemore, Matt Clark and I have stressed this in recent weeks in Money & Markets.

But as a systematic trader, I won’t settle for any stock floating around its lows.

I want to find companies that meet specific criteria: Stocks with the potential for 1,000% gains out of this market downturn and that will achieve those profits fast!

I want to help you turn $10,000 into $100,000 in a year.

And the system I designed to help us do that is ready.

My team and I fast-tracked its release, so we can show you how to take advantage of the buying opportunity of the decade.

Be one of the first to watch my “10X Fortunes Summit” now!

To show you what kind of potential gains I’m talking about, let’s revisit two of the incredible — and profitable — stock stories that the worst bear markets of the last decade produced.

Let us show you why the factors below were the key.

We’ll start with what my colleague and Green Zone Fortunes co-editor, Charles Sizemore, wrote about as a massive stock success: Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA).

TSLA Soared 3,000% After 2018

Back in 2018, we had a near-bear market. The S&P 500 dropped 19.8% in the fourth quarter, just a hair’s breadth away from the 20% threshold that makes it “official.”

Tesla stock took its share of hits. TSLA dropped 27% from its third-quarter highs … and then it dropped even harder in the first half of 2019.

By the time TSLA bottomed out, it was down by more than half from its previous all-time highs.

You might have thought that was game over for Tesla. But then, after bottoming at $35.79 in May 2019, TSLA shares went on to soar to over $1,229 in value by late 2021, capping off a monster 3,334% move!

Any investor that timed that would have made 33X their money … on Tesla, which was already a large and established stock.

Now, not every stock enjoys that kind of rally coming out of a correction or bear market.

Tesla benefited from two trends within the stock market:

It was (and still is) the biggest name in electric vehicles (EVs). It’s still the only electric automaker producing vehicles at this scale, so EV investors piled in when the stock dropped.

Investors have focused on tech for years now, and TSLA is one of the biggest tech names out there.

Tesla certainly isn’t alone. And it doesn’t take a huge name to generate massive stock growth like what TSLA did.

To highlight that last fact from Charles, let’s look back at a company Research Analyst Matt Clark showed you: Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN).

This tiny stock ripped 1,078% higher out of the coronacrash.

This Isn’t the First Down Market … It Won’t Be the Last

Just two years ago, stocks experienced one of the most prolific drops in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic … dubbed the “coronacrash.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 31.7% from a high in February 2020 to its low set in mid-March 2020.

But after the market reached that trough, stocks started to rally again.

In the market, just as things go down, they also go back up.

The aftermath of the 2020 coronacrash was no different.

Several stocks saw a massive run-up in the months following one of the biggest — and most sudden — market drops in history.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) is just one example.

The energy company hit a low of $5.41 just two days after the Dow Jones Industrial Average bottomed out during the coronacrash.

Then DVN skyrocketed 1,078% to reach a record high less than two years later.

DVN rode the energy bull market mega trend that has carried into 2022.

That’s a huge move in a short time!

These are just two examples of stocks that soared out of a downturn. I’ll show you one more on Monday in Money & Markets.

But here’s the thing…

Over the last decade, about 100 stocks hit 1,000% gains or more every year.

These opportunities are out there. It’s just a matter of knowing where to look.

And my brand-new system will help us in the search.

I designed it to reveal stocks that could turn $10,000 into $100,000 in only one year.

My secrets to 10X returns are the key. I’m looking for stocks that:

Are in an uptrend.

Have market-crushing momentum.

Are at an attractive price after a dip.

And are part of lucrative, multi-decade mega trends.

We’ll find the next potential TSLA or DVN using this bear market strategy.

Join me at the "10X Fortunes Summit" and see how my most powerful profit-producing system to date will make it happen.

And get ready for the chance to turn this bear market into a 1,000% opportunity.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist