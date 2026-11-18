I am a true believer in AI.

In my eyes, it’s the single most transformative technology since the internet — and Anthropic could become one of the most important companies in the world.

But there’s a difference between believing in a company … and believing in its stock price.

At a potential valuation of $1.4 trillion, I think Anthropic’s IPO is simply too expensive. And after all the hype surrounding this offering, I suspect patient investors will eventually get a better opportunity.

But there’s another way to play this historic IPO. And it involves two familiar companies that already own substantial stakes in Anthropic.

Today, I’ll explain why I’m waiting to buy Anthropic — and where I’d look to invest instead…

Click below to watch my full analysis:

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Video Transcript:

It’s time for Moneyball Economics.

I’m Andrew Zatlin, and I come to you today with a confession to make…

I’m not lining up to buy shares of Anthropic, at least not yet. And neither should you.

Nothing to do with the promise of AI, nothing to do with the awesome business model that Anthropic enjoys. Instead, it has everything to do with valuation. I think the price is too damn high and it’s going to come down.

Plus, I think there’s an alternative way to invest in this IPO.

To begin with though, let me reassure you, I’m firmly on Team AI. I’m what you call a true believer. I use it, I see where it can take us. In fact, I think AI is the second coming of the internet. I think it is everything the internet has been designed to become. Until now, the internet really has been an infrastructure play, a combination of hardware and software.

And every so often we get a neat new technology enhancement, but that’s not AI. AI is not a technology gimmick. An example of a technology enhancement would be making streaming cheap. You make streaming cheap and all of a sudden Netflix emerges. They can stream videos, you can download videos instead of going out and renting a DVD. That was disrupted. That’s an example of absorbing existing business revenues. And the internet also created new revenues.

AI is totally different. The internet was like building a car. AI is getting in that car and driving places we had no idea we could go. Similarly though, it’s going to have the same kind of revenue model, business model. It’s going to be disruptive. It’s going to absorb existing businesses. In fact, it already is. You want to know how Anthropic built $80 billion of revenue already? Well, look at the software coding business.

Millions of people around the world make their living coding software, or at least they did. Have you noticed over the past couple of years, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, they’ve been firing their software coders by the tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands. And that’s because it can be done automatically through Claude, a displacement on a scale that we haven’t seen before.

So Anthropic and others like Anthropic are going to be absorbing a lot of existing revenue streams and creating new ones. The new ones we don’t know. There’s another aspect though to Anthropic and why I like them, not just that they built an $80 billion business in just a couple years and it’s still growing. It’s that when we talk about this new world, we have to talk in terms of say a platform. Everything’s going to rest on something, an operating system. PCs rest on the Microsoft operating system.

Databases, they rest on the Oracle operating system. The cloud rests primarily on the Amazon operating system, so to speak. Basically, it’s a pseudo-monopoly. Anthropic could become the monopoly because AI is going to become, in essence, the internet of everything and it’s going to have to sit on some kind of software base and that could very well be Anthropic.

But right now, too early to tell. There’s a lot of competition out there. We don’t know how big that pie is going to be, that revenue pie. It could be huge and growing, but we do know that Anthropic is going to be facing a lot of competition.

Let’s talk valuation because I have nothing but praise for AI, nothing but praise for Anthropic. Let’s talk valuation. $80 billion revenue company is valued at about one and a half trillion dollars. Compare that to Microsoft. Microsoft does a lot more business and they’re at two point something trillion-dollar valuation.

Hell, Amazon does 10 times the amount of business as Anthropic does today and they’re valued at three trillion or about 2X.

So I have a problem with Anthropic because the valuation is based on a future promise. I’m not going to get into the weeds and talk about cash flow and earnings. I’m talking about the potential.

You take an $80 billion business today, it’s going to gobble up new existing businesses. It’s going to create new ones. What is that? A couple of hundred billion dollars? I’m not poo-pooing it at all. Could be even more, but $1.4 trillion today for the promise of something five, 10 years from now, I just don’t know.

But the primary reason why I think the price is going to come down is because it’s been so pumped. It’s been pumped, it’s been pumped, it’s been pumped. Whenever we see this, there’s always that morning after.

It doesn’t have to happen exactly the morning after, could be a couple months down the line, but eventually people start selling their shares. They cash out, stock prices come down, and that’s what I’m waiting for. I have nothing but belief in Anthropic and I’d love to buy their stock.

I just want to see it valued a little bit lower, but there is another way to invest in this IPO and that’s to invest in the stakeholders. For example, Amazon owns almost $300 billion worth of Anthropic stock. Same with Google. You get my point? Once this IPO happens, they can put that stock valuation on their books. It’s like suddenly Amazon just got $300 billion.

That’s the way I would play it. I would look at who is a major stakeholder in Anthropic today, because whether or not they cash out doesn’t matter. The value of that company immediately goes up overnight.

Think about that, folks.

Meanwhile, we’re in it to win it. Zatlin out.

Andrew Zatlin

Editor, Moneyball Economics