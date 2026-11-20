For years, I’ve been developing a proprietary stock-picking system based on one simple idea: A company’s hiring activity can tell us where its stock price is headed before Wall Street catches on.

Back in August, I finally put that theory to the test. I selected 10 stocks using my hiring data and invested real money to see how the system would perform.

Now, 100 days later, the results are in.

Despite an 8% pullback in the broader market, three of my picks are sitting on gains — including one that’s soared substantially in just over three months.

But not every pick worked out. And after studying the results, I’ve identified something that could make the next round of this experiment even more successful.

Today, I’ll walk you through the winners, the losers, and the valuable lessons I’ve learned as I prepare for round two.

Watch my latest Moneyball Economics video below for the full breakdown:

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Video Transcript:

Good morning. I’m Andrew Zatlin. Welcome to Moneyball Economics.

Over the past year, I’ve described a new stock picking system that I’ve developed. I’m harnessing my proprietary hiring data to determine what companies do I want to be long, what companies do I want to be short? And guess what? I went live. That’s right. On August 11th, I took the system out for a test drive. I bought shares in 10 companies based on this system.

Well, here we are at the 100-day mark. Let’s check in. Let’s take a look at what’s working, what isn’t working, and what adjustments I might make going forward as I gear up for round two.

Well, right off the bat, my timing was not very good, was it? I bought stock in August and the stock market has come down about 8%. Nevertheless, even against that background of a falling stock market, I’m pretty pleased with the results.

Here’s why. Out of the 10 picks, three are outright winners. In fact, one is up 14% in just a hundred days. In addition, I have only one outright dog. That’s right. It’s a semiconductor company though, and let’s face it, they’re getting crushed beyond belief, beyond anything that’s really happening with the underlying value in economics. That leaves six companies and they’re at that 10 to 20% down level.

Why do I still consider this to be a win? Well, again, the stock market’s down pretty sizably. So if I factor in the stock market pullback, the three outright wins become four. Two additional companies are down only 2% relative to the broader market. So that means six companies are basically trading at or above the stock market performance. And of the remaining four, only one is really an outright dog. The other three, they can come back.

Let me explain what the system does and why I see opportunity for refinement because it’s not a one trick pony. It isn’t you put the data in and it says, “Go do this.” It’s such a rich multidimensional system that there are different ways to play it, and I might not have played it perfectly this round one.

What I’m doing is I’m following a basic premise. Company’s growth will drive stock price growth. That is, if a company’s growing, the stock price is going to grow. If a company’s not growing, stock price won’t grow. Pretty straightforward. And I have the belief that hiring gives me line of sight to whether or not a company’s growing and will grow in the future. I believe that hiring is a true signal and that the stock price will follow what’s going on with hiring.

So along those lines, I have been collecting monthly hiring data for about 800 companies, about 700 of them going back about 15 years. Now, stock price, hiring growth, they’re not going to move in lockstep.

The market may not quite see what’s going on in a company. It may take a while. And that’s why, for example, when I first mentioned the system back in the summer, I said, when I go into it, when I start buying the stock, it’s a six to nine month type of timeframe. It’s going to take two or three quarters for the stock price to catch up to what’s going on with the hiring. I’ve got 700 odd companies, 300 of them over the past decade have exhibited fairly strong correlation between what’s going on with hiring and the stock price. But like I said, it takes time sometimes for the stock price to reflect what’s really going on because the stock could be overvalue what’s really going on. There could be signals from the hiring that say, “No, it’s not growing,” and you want to get out and the stock price has to catch up with that.

Suffice it to say for round one, 300 companies, I wanted to focus on going long. I didn’t want to worry about companies that may or may not be going down. So I decided to go long and I also made a determination.

I wanted to test two things. I wanted to look at situations where the hiring was going up and the stock price was going up, meaning whatever was happening with the company, the growth that I was seeing in the hiring, the stock market had already priced it in, but there was still some room for moving up.

I also wanted to test a second approach, and that is what about when the market may be wrong and may be undervaluing a company’s performance? That is, I wanted to look at companies where the hiring was going up, but the stock price hadn’t quite started to tilt up as well because let’s face it, I’m of the belief that’s where the opportunity is, where the market suddenly realizes, oh my gosh, there’s a lot of growth here and we haven’t priced it in. We need to catch up.

10 companies, one of which I tested that up and to the right along with the stock price up and to the right. That was SAIC and it’s returned 14% in the past 100 days, not too shabby.

Now of the remaining nine, that’s where things get a little interesting because a handful, well, the hiring signal tilted down. So hiring is starting to slow, not negative.

For example, Dollar Tree, let’s use them as an example. Dollar Tree’s hiring plateaued and now it’s starting to slow down, still higher than it was last year, making it still kind of a buy. They’re up about 10% since I bought them. The hiring is still growing, indicating the company’s growing, but I don’t like the fact that it’s starting to slow down.

And this brings me to my point of what I’m going to do differently…

I think I focus too much on trying to… I got greedy, basically. I focused too much on that gap. I focused too much on the stock price will catch up, let’s wait and see. Where the hiring has started to slow down, I don’t think I’m going to wait and see. I’m probably going to exit those companies.

Secondly, given the success with SAIC, I think I’m going to increase the number of companies where that hiring signal is up and to the right and the stock price is also growing up into the right. For example, Baxter, BAX, this is a signal where I see a lot of up and to the right for both hiring and the stock, and I’m going to explore whether or not I want to get into it.

I will probably wait another quarter, another 90 days to see how the companies are playing out, the ones that the hiring is still going up, like Applied Materials. The hiring’s going up. They’re seeing an enormous amount of business regardless of what’s going on with the stock price. That may mean I want to double down.

Whatever the case, I do see room for improvement here as I test out how to use this data. For example, what about shorts? I only went long. I’m going to continue.

Maybe I’ll check in more frequently than say on a 100-day basis, but whatever the case, I hope to release this and make this available to you so you can leverage and you can make money because folks, we are all in it to win it. Zatlin out.

And by the way, have a wonderful Thanksgiving.

Andrew Zatlin

Editor, Moneyball Economics