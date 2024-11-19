Back in 1979, IBM ruled the tech world.

IBM was so big and powerful that it practically controlled the computer market.

Remember — we’re still talking about a relatively early era for technology we find ourselves now using on a daily basis.

At the time, computers were still limited to academic and professional use. It wasn’t until 1984 that Apple launched the world’s first consumer-targeted personal computer, the Macintosh.

In the late 1970s, the computer industry was all about business … hence why a company named International Business Machines (IBM) ruled the roost.

Every major company in America ran on IBM machines.

All you had to say was “Big Blue,” and everyone knew who you meant.

The IBM company dress code allegedly required dark suits, white shirts and wingtip shoes to be worn every day. One former IBM employee was horrified to see a colleague attend a meeting in a sport jacket alone, not a full suit.

Countless packs of cigarettes were an optional part of the dress code but widely adopted nevertheless.

IBM was utterly dominant. And Wall Street respected that. As the saying went at the time among financial professionals…

“Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM.”

But that also created a massive problem…

The “IBM Contagion” of the Early 1980s

When IBM stumbled in the mid-1980s, it didn’t just hit computer stocks…

The whole market took a nosedive.

Thousands of people saw their savings vanish.

But what’s happening today with Nvidia Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA) is much more serious.

It could become the first major crisis that incoming President Donald Trump will have to face.

Consider this: Back in the 70s, IBM just controlled business computers.

At the time, that’s all there really was.

But over the last 45 years, our computing industry has evolved by leaps and bounds. It’s no longer just about computers for accountants and stockbrokers.

These days, Nvidia’s chips are in a vast range of different business and consumer electronics:

Nearly every major AI system.

The cloud.

Data centers.

Self-driving cars.

Medical research.

Almost half of last year’s stock market gains came from just a handful of tech stocks…

And who’s leading the pack? Who’s replicating IBM’s dominance in a whole new generation? That’s right. Nvidia.

Most people don’t realize what this means.

If you have money in index funds, ETFs, or a retirement account … you’re probably more tied to Nvidia than you think.

Nvidia touches nearly everything today.

That’s why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s upcoming announcement is such a big deal.

What he says could determine the success or failure of Trump’s entire AI agenda.

Betting big on the future of AI, we’ve essentially put all our eggs into the Nvidia basket.

But that success has made the market shaky in a way we haven’t seen before.

The last time the market was this fragile was 2008 — when everything depended on a few big banks.

Unfortunately, we know how that story ended.

