In this edition of The Bull & The Bear, Adam, Charles and I look into how you can protect your portfolio from an inflation surge as prices rise.

If there was a positive that came from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s that inflation did not surge out of control. The price of goods remained somewhat flat.

But you may be worried about an inflation spike as the economy reopens. That’s understandable. The last thing we want is for inflation to outpace gains in our portfolios.

Inflation is the “general increase in the price of goods and services over time that corresponds with a decrease in the value of money.”

Simply put, inflation is the reduction of a currency’s purchasing power, or how much a dollar will buy, over time.

Inflation Estimated to Hit 2.5% in Coming Years

As you can see, inflation was at a low in 2015 and again in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic pushed inflation down to 1.3%.

However, in the coming years, the International Monetary Fund projects U.S. inflation to reach highs it hasn’t seen since 2011.

In March, consumer prices jumped 0.6% — the largest one-month rise in more than eight years — according to Reuters.

Inflation is watched by the average consumer. But is it also tracked by businesses and smart investors, like you. After all, no one likes to see the value of their savings diminish.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, we examine inflation and where it might be heading next.

What Is the Future of Inflation?

I bring in two of the best investment minds in the game to talk about what inflation means for investors.

Chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell and Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore join me on this weekend edition of The Bull & The Bear. We break down inflation and where we think it’s heading in the future.

More importantly, we give you the tools you need to protect your portfolio amid inflation spikes. Adam even has an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is inflation-proof!

At Money & Markets, we aim to provide you safe, smart, sound and simple investment information to grow your portfolio.

Pro tip: Adam has found the next technology that will spark the biggest investment mega trend in history … with one small Silicon Valley company at the center of it all. To learn more about this trend that Tesla CEO Elon Musk called “amazing,” click here.

If you missed last week’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, Adam, Charles and I discussed the future of gold prices. Check it out here.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.