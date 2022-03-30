After the appearance of a major recession indicator on the Yield Curve charts, experts are anticipating a recession in the next two years.

There is one indicator that has presaged every recession for the last 50 years. That indicator is an inverted yield curve…and yesterday we were staring at a big one.

Some of you might be wondering what the heck an inverted yield curve is, and that’s an excellent question.

See, a “yield curve” is a chart made up of treasury bonds at different times of maturity.

For example, economists often look at the interest rates on two-year and ten-year bonds to gauge the health of the economy.

Normally a ten-year treasury bond will have a higher interest rate because the bondholder wants to be compensated for holding a long-term bond.

However, when the yield curve is inverted, the short-term bonds have higher interest rates, which is a sign that the economy might be on thin ice.

According to Investopedia:

“In 2006, the spread inverted for much of the year. Long-term Treasury bonds went on to outperform stocks during 2007. The Great Recession began in December 2007.

On Aug. 28, 2019, the 10-year/2-year spread briefly went negative. The U.S. economy suffered a two-month recession in February and March 2020 amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could not have been a consideration embedded in bond prices six months earlier.”

And what about the yield curve today? Is it inverted yet?

MarketWatch reported, “Blink and you missed it, but the yield on the 2-year Treasury note traded briefly above the yield on the 10-year note Tuesday afternoon, temporarily inverting the yield curve and triggering recession warning bells.”

One of the reasons that the yield curve is likely flattening is because of the darn Federal Reserve.

The Fed announced earlier this month that they would be raising interest rates and eventually unwind their massive $9 trillion balance sheet.

The committee said, “the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate to 1/4 to 1/2 percent and anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate. In addition, the Committee expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities at a coming meeting.”

And that is today’s brief explainer on inverted yield curves.

I know, exciting stuff, right?

Well, it might not be exciting, but it is important to know these things.