Investors Take Note of Dalio, Bridgewater’s Stellar 2018 — 15% Profits

Billionaire Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio’s Pure Alpha Strategy fund dusted its competition in 2018, racking up gains of nearly 15 percent for customers.

“To me, the key is to not have any systematic biases by structuring your portfolios and your incomes so that they hedge each other and are in balance.”

For comparison’s sake, the S&P 500 lost 4.4 percent and the average hedge fund lost 6.7 percent, so winning — and winning that big — is another feather in Dalio’s cap.

So what can you learn from Bridgewater?

Per MarketWatch: