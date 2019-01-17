Why Investors Should Be Worried About the Shutdown

The ongoing government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall set a new record for length on Jan. 14 and, according to analysts, investors won’t be able to ignore it much longer.

“Bad things come in threes, or so goes the old saying, and the government shutdown looks like the third in a series of a policy missteps that have undermined the expansion and pushed the probability of a recession to the highest level since early 2007.”

“Two key risks that we highlighted in the past (Fed’s monetary policy and trade war) have subsided, but new risks have emerged: U.S. government shutdown and signs of additional slowdown outside the U.S.,” JPMorgan’s global head of quantitative and derivatives strategy, Marko Kolanovic, wrote in a note this week.

Shutdowns haven’t historically had a tremendous impact on the stock market and that’s been the case so far with the current one, which entered its 27th day Thursday. But the longer it goes on, the worse things will get for everyone, and there’s no way around that.

Trump is seeking $5.7 million in the current spending bill to build his long-promised border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. House Democrats, having taken control earlier this month, aren’t budging.

Per MarketWatch: