Prosperity Research’s Marijuana Market Update is a podcast featuring Banyan Hill Publishing’s top cannabis analysts, who break down the latest industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, John Ross steps in for Matt Badiali and takes a deep dive into one of the hottest stocks in the cannabis sector: Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC).

The big news that hit this week concerning Canopy Growth is that Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) has increased it’s stake in the company, and any time Constellation get’s involved it’s usually a good sign for Canopy’s stock.

Ross goes into detail about Canopy’s short and long-term prospects, and gives you a chart that shows where the stock could be heading.

Check out the newest episode of Marijuana Market Update below.

More About John Ross and the New Marijuana Market Update

The Marijuana Market Update is a weekly podcast that will reveal insights into the cannabis industry from Banyan Hill Publishing’s top analysts.

Ross has crafted a method that lets traders protect and grow their money and refined it over 12 years of studying global macroeconomics, pattern analysis and investor behavior. His trading style exploits opportunities created by emotions like fear and greed. You can catch his investment insights in Winning Investor Daily.

