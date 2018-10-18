JPMorgan Says 60% Chance of Recession by 2020, Rises to 80% by 2021
JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, says the country’s chance for a recession within the next two years stands at 60 percent, and rises to 80 percent within the next three years.
According to JPMorgan’s model, the chance for a recession in the next year stands at just 28 percent, but rises to 60 percent by 2020.
The bank’s model includes indicators that range from consumer and business sentiment to male labor participation, wage growth, and durables and structures as a share of gross domestic product.
However, a JPMorgan strategist recently said investors should remain bullish in the current climate because there is still plenty of money to be made, even though the market has been volatile.
“With a hefty arsenal of hedges against the above risks, we are comfortable retaining a still large equity vs. bond overweight of 16% in our model portfolio, hoping that the third quarter outperformance in equities vs. bonds will continue into fourth quarter by encouraging both retail and institutional investors to resume or increase their equity buying,” said Panigirtzoglou in the report.