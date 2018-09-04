Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock went tumbling early Tuesday following the announcement that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick inked a new deal with the apparel giant, even though he’s not even playing in the league anymore.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t been able to find a team to sign him since leaving the 49ers after the 2016 season, began the ongoing national firestorm by taking a knee during the national anthem rather than standing at attention. The protest caught on, inflaming the masses and possibly leading in part to the league-wide decline in ratings.

The protests have often caught the ire of President Donald Trump, who has called for players disrespecting the flag, anthem and military to be suspended and even fired.

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

In addition to protesting during the anthem, Kaepernick also has come under intense fire for wearing socks during warm-ups picturing pigs with police hats on them, an obvious shot at U.S. law enforcement officers.

Kaepernick also took heat for wearing a shirt depicting a 1960 meeting between Malcom X and Fidel Castro bearing the phrase “Like minds think alike.” The shirt was considered highly offensive to Cuban Americans and exiles of the country, who have gone so far as to call Castro “Cuba’s Hitler.”

Attorney Mark Geragos made the announcement of the re-signing with Nike on Twitter on Monday, calling Kaepernick an “All American Icon.”

Kaepernick also posted a Nike ad featuring a close-up of his face with the words: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Nike apparently plans to feature Kaepernick on billboards, television commercials and online advertisements. The company also plans to create an apparel line for Kaepernick and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity.

Nike provides NFL teams with game-day uniforms and sideline apparel bearing the famous swoosh logo. Protestors immediately took to social media, cutting the swoosh off their clothes and even burning Nike shoes.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

#NikeBoycott remained one of the top trends on Twitter on Tuesday, with nearly 100,000 tweets bearing the hash tag, sending the company’s stock tumbling down 3 percent by lunchtime. The company had been on track for its biggest gain since September 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.