About a year ago, I mentioned an impending bull market in energy — and a dividend stock that will only get better as the sector heads higher.

Well, it took a minute, but the energy bull market is here. It was the only major sector that survived last month’s market bloodbath in positive territory.

And blue-chip gas pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is riding the momentum higher!

Green Zone Ratings Improvement

When I mentioned KMI a year ago, I noted that its score within Adam O’Dell’s proprietary Green Zone Ratings system was awful at first glance.

It registered a pitiful 14 out of 100 at the time, but I thought that number would rebound as the energy bull market got underway.

And I was right on the money.

Now, Kinder Morgan rates a respectable “Bullish” 64.

Historically, Bullish stocks have outperformed the overall market by two times over the previous 12 months.

Time will tell if Kinder Morgan continues to climb up the ranks. But with market sentiment shifting from a growth focus to a value focus for the first time in over a decade, I expect KMI’s strong performance to continue.

Kinder Morgan’s Monster Dividend and Stock Rating

At current prices, Kinder Morgan yields a juicy 6.2%.

There aren’t many companies as stable as Kinder Morgan sporting yields like that today. And while rising interest rates by the Federal Reserve are always something to note, it will be years before rates are high enough to compete with KMI’s monster dividend.

Let’s break down KMI using the six factors of Green Zone Ratings.

Growth — This may come as a real shock to those who have gotten used to equating “growth” with “tech,” but Kinder Morgan rates an exceptional 91 on our growth factor.

While the past decade has been brutal for oil and gas producers, demand for pipelines has only gotten stronger. And while we are bullish on green energy, we are still decades away from only using renewables. Natural gas will be a major part of the grid for a long time to come, and Kinder Morgan will get that gas where it needs to be.

Value — Kinder Morgan also rates well on our value factor at 76. Energy stocks as a whole have been cheap for years. But it’s noteworthy that KMI sports solid value and growth ratings.

Volatility — Energy prices are volatile. But KMI’s business focuses on fee-based gas transportation. It’s like a toll road for natural gas, making it one of the most stable businesses you can find. So, Kinder Morgan’s volatility score of 76 isn’t a surprise. Note: A high score here means the stock is less volatile.

Momentum — Kinder Morgan rates a middling 54 on momentum. That‘s right at average with the overall market. But I expect to see this factor score tick higher as the energy bull market gathers pace.

Quality — Kinder Morgan rates a 48 on quality, but we need a little context. Our quality score is most heavily influenced by profitability and balance sheet strength (specifically low debt). Well, pipelines tend to have high non-cash expenses like depreciation, which lower accounting earnings. Pipelines also tend to carry a fair amount of debt. So, a low quality score here isn’t out of the norm.

Size — Kinder Morgan also sports one of the biggest collections of infrastructure assets in the world. So, it’s no surprise that KMI rates a 3 on our size factor. That’s what almost $40 billion in market cap gets you.

Bottom line: Will Kinder Morgan continue its strong start to the year? Only time will tell.

But if you’re looking for a dividend payer with solid growth prospects as the energy bull market rages on, KMI deserves a spot in your portfolio.

To safe profits,

Charles Sizemore

Co-Editor, Green Zone Fortunes

Charles Sizemore is the co-editor of Green Zone Fortunes and specializes in income and retirement topics. He is also a frequent guest on CNBC, Bloomberg and Fox Business.