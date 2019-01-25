‘The Next Warren Buffett’ Issues Dire Warning About Global Economy

Hedge fund billionaire Seth Klarman, known as “the next Warren Buffett” and the “Oracle of Boston” in some circles, recently sent a letter warning his investors about the economic impact of global tensions, rising debt, pervasive political divides and what all of that will do to the global economy.

Klarman is the CEO of The Baupost Group, a long-only hedge fund founded in 1982. It is the eighth-largest hedge fund by assets under management with more than $29 billion.

“It can’t be business as usual amid constant protests, riots, shutdowns and escalating social tensions,” Klarman wrote in the annual letter to investors, according to a New York Times column filed by CNBC “Squawk Box” co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin.

The letter reportedly caused a stir at the annual World Economic Forum going on in Davos, Switzerland.

