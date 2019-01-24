Wall Street Says Economy is ‘Late Cycle.’ Here’s How to Invest

The U.S. economy is thought to have four different cycles: early, mid, late and recession. And Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s investing and economic team recently sent a 115-page note to clients, outlining the status of the economy and how best to invest around its ups and downs.

Wall Street has been signaling “late cycle,” the last phase before a recession that is marked by decelerating economic growth and peaks in profit margins, sales and stock multiples.

And, as BofAML points out, this July will mark the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, going for more than nine years now.

So it’s about time for a recession, with BofAML’s analysts finding 15 of 25 major sectors the firm follows indicating a late cycle has been triggered.

Economists and strategists alike are in agreement.

“Putting the pieces of the puzzle together, we see an economy that is set to slow into the end of next year as fiscal stimulus fades and the Fed brings interest rates higher,” wrote Michelle Meyer, U.S. economist for the firm, in the note. “We will need to recalibrate from a 3 percent economy back to a low-2 percent economy, as has been typical throughout this expansion.”

So what, exactly, do you do with your money during the late cycle?

Per CNBC:

How to invest in late cycle