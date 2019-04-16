Larry Fink: ‘We Have a Risk of a Melt-Up, Not a Meltdown’

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink, the largest asset manager in the world, said the rally in global equities might have even further to go in a melt-up to a potential meltdown on Wall Street as the aging bull record could finally be nearing its end.

“We have a risk of a melt-up, not a meltdown here. Despite where the markets are in equities, we have not seen money being put to work,” Fink said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “We have record amounts of money in cash. We still see outflows in retail in equities and in institutions.”

A market “melt-up” is a big move that comes when investors are trying to get in on a momentum shift and is generally considered a sign of a late-stage bull market.

Per CNBC:

The iShares MSCI ACWI exchange-traded fund, which tracks global stocks, is up more than 15% this year. In the U.S., the S&P 500 has rallied nearly 16% through Monday’s close and is within 1.5% of an all-time high set in late September.